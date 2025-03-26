Setting up Bantry’s chess club was a smart move for Joe

Since the hit Netflix drama The Queen’s Gambit was released in 2020, chess has seen a huge revival in popularity around the world, and West Cork is no different, as Tilly Roberts discovered.

THE renaissance in chess, prompted by the hit lockdown series The Queen’s Gambit, coincided with the development of new ways to learn how to play.

Whether it’s via YouTube videos, chess apps, in school, or at a local club, chess has never been easier to learn.

The growth of the Bantry Chess Club, which opened only six months ago and now has over 40 members, is local evidence that enthusiasm for playing chess is alive and growing in West Cork.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Bantry Chess Club founder Joe O’Donoghue explained that he established the club in September 2024 as a non-profit initiative.

‘My vision was to provide a chess club for all ages, levels, and ethnicities – we have a wonderful contingent of refugees – that was central, low cost, and congenial,’ said Joe.

The club meets every Sunday at 1 pm in the Bridge Street Café in Bantry.

Everyone is welcome, no matter your chess level, but under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

There is a charge of €2, given in full to the café, which provides the cosy space for their weekly meetings.

The demographic of the club members is representative of the recent surge in chess popularity, with players ranging from 13 to 79 years, from beginner level to professional.

The atmosphere of the club on a Sunday afternoon is supportive and friendly, with soft lighting, chilled music, tea, coffee, and biscuits provided for free. The club provides a welcoming environment for players of all levels looking to enjoy the game and learn from each other.

‘I always know what I am going to do on a Sunday. And this (chess club) is not a back-up plan.’ said Bantry Chess Club member Olena Nozdrina.

‘It’s always interesting, a great atmosphere, knowledge sharing, positive, gaming experience and communication. A platform for new acquaintances. Definitely always a good time spent in the company of friends with common interests and with meaning.’

All abilities are catered for during the club’s regular casual games. New players learn from experienced players about the tricks and tips that will help them with their strategy.

Seasoned players have the opportunity to grow and develop their skills further through playing with a time restraint or against players who have more experience.

It seems that the casual games and relaxed atmosphere of the club have enabled the members to improve their strategies.

Last month the club hosted its first chess tournament, and it was against the Bandon club.

The Bantry team secured their first victory against the Bandon team and, motivated by their success, the team is excited about competing in future competitions.

To prepare for the next tournament they are now planning an in-house event in the coming months for players who are keen to learn the rules of chess competitions.

The revival of chess is evident in the growing number of chess clubs in West Cork, including Bandon, Clonakilty, Kinsale, and now Bantry.

There has also been a rapidly growing interest in the game from young people, as nearly 300 school kids competed in the Ficheall chess tournaments in Bantry earlier this month.

All in all, it looks like this diverse local community of chess players is likely to continue to grow in the years to come.

Joining a local chess club like the one in Bantry is an ideal way to start learning the strategies of the game as a beginner, due to its atmosphere and casual games that encourage learning.

For young people, there is also a Kids Chess Club held in Bantry Library from 4-5 pm every Friday that welcomes children of all ages.

The club is always looking to welcome new members, no matter their level of chess. If you are interested in joining, call to the Bridge Street Cafe at 1pm. For more email [email protected].