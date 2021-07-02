Schull woman wants to help you find post-Covid love

IF you are stuck in a Covid cocoon and are afraid to date again, read on …

Jeanne Sullivan Billeci, the Schull-based author of Be the Soul Mate You Want to Attract, is hosting a free webinar which will be calling on singletons to ditch the rom-coms, sweatpants and crisps and to put it all out there to find love after lockdown.

There will in fact be three experts showing single people how to get their mojo back as part of the July 6th event entitled Love After Lockdown: Boost your Dating Confidence and Attract your Partner.

Jeanne has called in style coach Sharon Huggard and fitness coach Claire O’Sullivan to share their wisdom as part of the webinar.

The online event aims to help participants to ‘quickly get fit emotionally, mentally and physically so they can be more confident and attract the love they deserve.’

According to Jeanne, a big part of becoming more confident is to learn from past mistakes, owning your own needs and deal-breakers, and flying your freak flag proudly so soul mates can recognize you as a kindred spirit.

‘Once you make that shift,’ she said, ‘it doesn't take long to get what you ask for. When I stopped playing it safe and flew my freak flag online, I stopped attracting cubs looking for cougars and attracted my husband the next day.’

But flexing that confidence muscle also requires feeling healthy and fit, which can be challenging especially if lockdown has been sedentary and meant weight gain.

That’s where Claire comes in. She will be giving people her top tips on how to kickstart their journey to becoming healthier, happier and more self-assured in their own skin.

To sign up simply go to Jeanne’s website mysoulmatecoach.com and follow the links.