Rosscarbery's Lagoon Activity Centre is reopen

SUMMER is right around the corner, and as the evenings roll on and the sunshine continues, the Lagoon Activity Centre in Rosscarbery has inflated its water slides and reopened its expanded list of attractions since May 17th.

Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winner for 2022, the Lagoon Activity Centre offers a range of activities for the whole family as well as businesses, schools, youth groups and birthday parties across its quarter kilometre of platforms and obstacles.

The centre’s full list of activities, events and amenities includes:

Towering iceberg

Jumping pillow and trampolines

Slides, climbing walls and balance beams

Kayaking

Stand-up paddleboarding (SUP)

Pedal boats

Jack’s Shack

School tours and corporate events

Further information on the newly expanded Lagoon Activity Centre can be found on their website.