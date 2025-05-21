Southern Star Ltd. logo
Rosscarbery's Lagoon Activity Centre is reopen

May 21st, 2025 4:53 PM

By Southern Star Team

SUMMER is right around the corner, and as the evenings roll on and the sunshine continues, the Lagoon Activity Centre in Rosscarbery has inflated its water slides and reopened its expanded list of attractions since May 17th.

Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winner for 2022, the Lagoon Activity Centre offers a range of activities for the whole family as well as businesses, schools, youth groups and birthday parties across its quarter kilometre of platforms and obstacles.

The centre’s full list of activities, events and amenities includes:

  • Towering iceberg
  • Jumping pillow and trampolines
  • Slides, climbing walls and balance beams
  • Kayaking
  • Stand-up paddleboarding (SUP)
  • Pedal boats
  • Jack’s Shack
  • School tours and corporate events

 

Further information on the newly expanded Lagoon Activity Centre can be found on their website.

 

