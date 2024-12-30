Southern Star Ltd. logo
Life

Reader's Picture of the Week

December 30th, 2024 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

SEEING DOUBLE: Gerry McCarthy captured these two ‘door cats’ out and about in Timoleague.

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries.


Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.

