Preparing your home for hibernation!

BY LAURAINE FARLEY

ONE of the many things I love about autumn is the cool crisp air when we get a dry day! Opening the windows and letting the cool airflow through the house is such a great feeling.

However, it also means that in a very short time, that cool crisp air will be downright cold. The windows will be closed, fires lit, and the heating turned on.

If you only do a spring clean once a year, your house becomes cluttered and the job takes twice as long. When you commit to doing an autumn/winter clearout and deep clean in addition to your spring cleaning, you make it so much easier to maintain your home.

Soon after the Halloween and mid-term break has passed, we start ushering into the holiday festivities. We'll soon be taking the Christmas decorations out of the loft and planning on how we dress our homes. Doing a deep clean now ahead of time will help before the busy festive time is upon us.

Taking the time now to plan a weekend for a deep autumn/winter clean will save you a lot of time in the long run, too. You’ll only have to focus on wiping down surfaces and a quick vacuum or mopping of the floors during all the craziness that surrounds the festive season.

You’ll be able to truly settle in and enjoy the season in your clean and cozy home!

TOP TIP : This is a must-have all-natural cleaning recipe that everyone needs to know!

It’s super easy to make and will make your home and your carpets smell like new again. It only uses two ingredients; A cup of baking soda and your favourite scented essential oils.

After you’ve made it all you have to do is sprinkle this recipe all over your carpets. Let it stand for about 15 minutes (so the baking soda absorbs all those bad odours), and then vacuum it up!

If you need help with your home interiors contact Lauraine on 086 8657360 follow her Facebook page ineanish or www.ineanish.ie