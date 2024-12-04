Phyllis bids to add to €30k win on The Money List

A RETIRED nurse from West Cork will return to TV screens this weekend on the hit show The Money List as she looks to add to her €30,000 winning cash haul.

The Money List is a quiz where two teams of strangers compete for a huge cash prize by completing a series of lists.

Phyllis McCarthy, a retired psychiatric nurse from Dunmanway, has been paired with paediatric doctor Kevin Conlon from Mallow on the RTÉ1 show, presented by Baz Ashmawy, and which returns to screens on Sunday, December 1st. Phyllis and Kevin have already won a combined €60,000 in a bid to add more cash to their €60,000 cash pot they banked last weekend.

The final two episodes of The Money List aired as a double bill on Sunday, December 1st.

Episode 9 will air at 6.30 pm and episode 10, the series finale, will air at 7.30 pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player. The format sees the two teams given a list title, and each team then offers a bid on how many correct answers they think they can name. The team with the highest bid gets to play the list.

If they successfully name the required number of correct answers, they win. The first team to win two lists gets to play for €15,000. Phyllis and Kevin have combined to win €60,000 so far.