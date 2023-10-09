Out and About in West Cork

Nuala Allis (third left) of Nuala’s Corner, Clonakilty celebrated 40 years in business last Friday pictured with her family (left to right): Sean, Orla (Rice), Deirdre (Allen), Seamus and Peter. (Photo: Martin Walsh.)
Enjoying the annual Rathbarry and district vintage club tractor run in aid of the local national school was Maurice O’Keeffe from Owenahincha with his grandchildren Millie and Ollie Cunningham. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Jimmy and Sheila Harrington with Peggie and Paddy O’Driscoll at the Barryroe Senior Citizens party in Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty on Sunday last. (Photo: Martin Walsh).
Clonakilty ladies Camilla O’Leary, Margaret
Keohane, and Brenda Collins.at a Fashion Fair in aid of Cork Counselling Services held at Oriel House Ballincollig. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Angel Duffy with her grandmother Helen Duffy as she celebrated her 21st birthday at Little Nora’s in Bandon.
(Photo: Denis Boyle)
Enjoying the newly installed street furniture at South Main Street, Bandon was Dee O’Brien with her dog Alfie. (Photo: Denis Boyle)