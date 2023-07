5/9

Rosscarbery, West Cork, Ireland. 15th Jul, 2023. A garden fete was held in the garden of The Deanery, Rosscarbery this afternoon with a big crowd of locals and visitors attending. The event was hosted by the Dean of Rosscarbery Cathedral, the Very Rev Cliff Jeffers MA, to raise money for church funds. Enjoying the event were Amber Wong and Hilda Connolly, Clonakilty and Helen Kingston, Dunmanway. (Photo: Andy Gibson)