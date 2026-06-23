Were you Out and About in West Cork lately!
Niamh, Aisling, Ella and David MacAuley at the launch of The Baltimore Colouring Book at Bushes Bar in Baltimore. Photo; Anne Minihane.
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All smiles at the Clonakilty Street Carnival were (left to right): Aoibhinn McCabe, Ann Galvin, Liam McCabe and Jenny McCabe, all from Ballinascarthy. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Special guest and former Irish and Munster rugby star Simon Zebo is flanked by Mary and Diarmuid O'Sullivan of event title sponsors Irish Yogurts. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Viewing the show from a higher perspective were Noah & Hollie Harmon from Skibbereen. Picture: Andy Gibson.
The Nao Santa Maria, a replica of a ship used by Christopher Columbus on his first expedition across the Atlantic Ocean in 1492, is visiting Baltimore in West Cork. The ship is visiting the West Cork Harbour town ahead of the Baltimore Pirate Festival which is happening next weekend. Pictured visiting the ship are Colm & Hazel Hillgrove O'Donovan from Leap. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Nella, singer songwriter, & Gwenn Clayton, pictured at the launch of the Kinsale Arts Weekend 2026 programme at the Temperance Hall in Kinsale. Celebrating its milestone 10th anniversary, the festival runs from 9th to 12th July 2026 with an extensive programme of over 50 events across opera, performance, dance, visual art, film and literature. This year the curated line-up is guided by the theme Immrama, an ancient Irish word for voyage tales where the sea serves as a living vessel for fate, memory and imagination.
Picture: Michael O'Sullivan / OSM PHOTO
The BEDA Summer Festival continued this morning with a vintage car run. The proceeds of the summer festival are going towards the Ballineen Station House Restoration Fund. Taking part in the run with his 1974 Austin 1100 was John Manning from Cork. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Having lunch at the show were Seamus Lehane and Jerry Duggan from Clonakilty. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Having abreak on the Happy Bounce Castles supplied inflatable bouncy castle was 3 year old Liam O'Regan from Drimoleague. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Rathbarry's Jodie Murphy with his friend Jack O'Shea, Clonakilty had a sweet tooth at the Irish Yoplait Clonakilty Street Carnival. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Enjoying the Clonakilty Street Carnival were Leah McAree (Clonakilty) and Claire Kingston from Ballinascarthy - a winner of a West Cork Sports Star award earlier this year. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Local ladies Caroline Hayes (left) and Sheila Sheehy at the Cork College of FET - Clonakilty annual Learner Art Sale in aid of West Cork Dementia Inclusive Project and the Clonakilty First Responders. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Niamh and Aoife Sweetnam from Dunmanway enjoying their visit to the Nao Santa Maria in Baltimore last Sunday afternoon. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Veronica Dennehy, Farran; Joan Healy, Ovens and Avril Tanner, Bandon pictured at Charles Fort in Kinsale during the Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle 2026, Co-Ordinated by Carrigaline, Kinsale, Bishopstown & Cork Lions Clubs, In aid of Cork ARC Cancer Support House.
Picture. John Allen
The Adrigole Men’s Shed summer excursion included visits to the Middleton Distillery, the Kindred Spirits sculpture by Alex Pentek, and Cork City Gaol.
Prize winners from the Beara Camera Club's schools' photo competition. From left: Croiadh O’Sullivan (Cahermore School), Sophie Harrington (Eyeries School), Chloe Harrington (Eyeries School), 1st overall, Jamie Dunne (Urhan School), Sheila Sheehan (Urhan School) and Fionn Harrington (Cahermore School).
Denis Collins, Norma O'Neill Collins and Christy Kenneally took part in the Berehaven Golf Club’s Play in Pink event.
Chloe Harrington and Eliza Mae Buttimer taking their dog Honey for a walk. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
There were hard hats, hi-vis, mini diggers and great excitement all round as the young children helped excavate the beginnings of their new childcare centre.
The Bantry Blues contingent who travelled to Ballybofey to support Ruairí, Dara and the Cork senior football team at the weekend.
Pupils from St James’ National School (Durrus) and St Brendan’s National School (Bantry) held a Trashion Show fundraiser at Bantry House.
Five-year-old Maggie Williamson from Leap warming up her pony Mollie for showing at the Bishopstown Agricultural Show which took place last Sunday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Cathal Cottrell who recently retired from the RNLI after 38 years’ service pictured with former colleagues and committee members of Baltimore RNLI at his retirement party in Baltimore last Saturday. (Photo: Garry Minihane)
Five Duggan first cousins, from three different families, are attending Lisheen National School. Back, Shane and Sean and (front) Emma ,Ciara and Darragh. Shane has just completed 6th class. Photo courtesssy of Raymond Duggan.
Mick Meade scored a hole-in-one during the Snowflakes competition held at Clonakilty Golf Club.
Sisters Siofra (left) and Fiadh Pattwell from Clonakilty out and about in Ashe Street. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The Clonakilty procession with Fr Tom Hayes, accompanied by altar servers and parishioners, taking the blessed sacrament through the streets for procession before returning to the church. (Photo: Gearóid Holland)
Clonakilty trio of (from left): Bobbie Blackwell, Keela Houlihan and Erin Murphy, who graduated from the Old Brewery Montessori pre-school with Erin's sister Isla (second from right) who joined them for the photo occasion. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At the Bandon GAA golf classic launch at Dan Seaman Motors with Bandon GAA club officers and organisers Phil Murphy, Colman O Mahony, Martin Kelly, Brendan Fogarty and Niall Morrissey with sponsors Daniel, Gerard and Dan Seaman.
Thomas Meegan, Jerry Crowley, John Tyner and Michael Doyle leaving the Town Hall on their way to visit the graves.
Louis O'Sullivan and Orla Healy, Crann Centre, with families who attend the centre in Ovens came together last Saturday to complete their final 1km of this year’s Walk n Roll. The charity's biggest fundraiser of the year saw people from across Munster complete a 5km in their own way last week. Funds raised will go towards services at the centre which provides supports to 1,000 families living with neuro-physical disabilities. (Photo: Michael O'Sullivan)
At the Clonakilty Enterprise Board/West Cork Model Railway Village’s AGM were (from left): Johnny O'Donovan (vice-chairperson), Deirdre Kelly, Kim McNamara (manager), Shane Lowney (treasurer), Cliona Dolan (secretary), Paul Hayes (chairperson), Norman Waugh (foreman) and Donie Walsh (deputy manager).
Dolores Hegarty handing over the proceeds of her successful coffee morning, held in aid of West Cork Rapid Response, to Betty Hennessy and Kate Crowley. A total of €1,897 was raised and thanks was expressed to everyone who helped out, supported, donated and sponsored baking.
Jessie Nicholson was the first Jester home in the inaugural Patrick Santry memorial 5k last weekend. The West Cork Jesters Peer to Pier event in Rosscarbery was very well attended and the club is grateful for all the support received for the fundraiser.
Cork Federation ICA attended a civic reception held by the county mayor Mary Linehan Foley in the County Hall recently. Cork Federation received a community award from the county mayor on its 90th birthday. At the event were (back): Noreen O'Connell (Drimoleague) and Mary D'Arcy (national president). Front: Margaret Deane,
Kathleen Keane and Catherine Ross (all Drimoleague ICA).
At the ICA civic reception at the county hall were (back) Helen Condon (Ballinscarthy ICA), Christine O’Shea (federation secretary), Helen Nyhan (Ballinscarthy ICA). Front: Sue Thurman (Bantry Guild) and Noreen O'Connell (Drimoleague Guild)
Brody, Graye O'Leary and Jack Cichosz pause for a photograph along a park pathway while enjoying a sunny day outdoors in Schull. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
At the BEDA Summer Festival vintage car run with their 1980 +2 stroke Watburg are Thomas and Mandy Bodenstein from Bandon with their dog ‘Jester'. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Marta Stephen (centre), one of the many helpers at the Clonakilty Street Carnival, with (from left) Claire Deasy (Ardfield) and Emily O'Brien (Douglas). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Emily's Melodies School of Performing Arts, based in Bantry and Durrus, recently presented its magical Wonderful Wickedly Wizards Summer Showcase. The performance celebrated friendship, confidence, and creativity through singing, dancing, and acting. Photo courtesy of Joe Chapman.
Catherine O’Keeffe presenting the golf classic prizes to winners Barry Casey and his two sons Adam and Shane.
Minister Christopher O’Sullivan opening Teal Marine Technologies new work shop in Ballydehob with (from left ) Daniel, Dan and Brendan.
The children of Explore the World Montessori pre-school in Ballinascarthy, together with their teachers Jenny McCabe and Sarah Hennessy, celebrating the end of another successful year.
The Fifth class pupils from Barryroe National School who travelled to the Irish Guide Dogs headquarters and national training centre on Model Farm Road, Cork last Friday.
Also included are class teacher Carol Lee (left), Orla Whelton (school principal), Niall Johnson (Niall Johnson Cabs and Mini Bus Hire), Peter Collins (coach driver) and ‘dog’ Cooper. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Pupils from Reenascreena National School enjoying ice cream courtesy of Leahy’s Open Farm.
Seamus Kelleher and his daughters Sadie (5) and Clodagh (3), enjoying the sunshine at Schull playground. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Schull Harbour Sailing Club commodore Jack Allen presenting Daniel Copithorne with a cheque. The club is sponsoring Daniel and the Moxie Racing Team in the upcoming racing championship which will be held in Denmark.
In the common room at UCC where copies of the 100-year-anniversary books, compiled by Bandon, Barryroe, Lisavaird and Drinagh, were presented to the Department of Cooperative studies were (from left) Michelle Lynch, Neily O'Riordan, Vanessa O'Connor, Dermot O'Leary and Vincent Donovan. Seated: Gus O'Brien and John Coffee.
Carrigaline Pipe Band leading the eucharistic procession on Main Street, Carrigaline followed by the First Holy Communicants in Carrigaline last Sunday last.
Saskia McCarthy (Dunmanway Community Council), Donna Wilson (Wilson Daly Solicitors), Deirdre O’Neill, Karen Collins (Dunmanway Community Council) and Tim Buckley (Dunmanway Chamber of Commerce) at the Wilson Daly Solicitors launch of the Dunmanway Floral Competition. (Photo: Noel M Photography)
Shane Galvin, Mark Farr (chairperson, Doheny GAA) and Declan O’Shea at the prize giving for the Doheny/Sam Maguire golf classic.
Daniel and Karen Lehane from Dunmanway enjoying the Baltimore Pirate Festival fundraising evening onboard the Nao Santa Maria ship in Baltimore last week. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Dermot Milner, a piper from Dunmanway, at the Beacon last week as the Nao Santa Maria arrived in Baltimore. A large crowd gathered at the Beacon to watch the ship arrive and the occasion was made even more special as Dermot played lovely tunes on his bag pipes. (Photo: Garry Minihane)
Rathnaid Whooley and Hannah Sheehy, 5th class pupils, helping to paint garden beds at Rath National School.
Rath NS pupils presented with attendance awards and prizes were (from left) Mila Browne, Méabh Collins, Ellen Collins (who all missed only two days) and Orlaith Brennan (who missed no day this year) and Alannah Cattermoul, Eóin O’Donovan and Laura O’Mahony (who all missed only one day this school year).
Congratulations to 6th class pupils who graduated from Rath National School. They are wished all the best for the next chapter
Lisa O'Brien (festival curator, Kinsale Arts Weekend), Cllr Marie O'Sullivan (deputising for the county mayor) and Anna Mulcahy (chairperson, Kinsale Arts Weekend) at the launch of the Kinsale Arts Weekend 2026 programme at the Temperance Hall in Kinsale. Celebrating its milestone 10th anniversary, the festival will run from July 9th to 12th with an extensive programme of over 50 events across opera, performance, dance, visual art, film and literature.
(Photo: Michael O'Sullivan)
Tony and Zeta Hoey from Crosshaven at Charles Fort in Kinsale during the Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle, co-ordinated by Carrigaline, Kinsale, Bishopstown and Cork Lions Clubs, in aid of Cork ARC Cancer Support House. (Photo: John Allen)
The U8 Gabriel Rangers enjoyed a great day out for a hurling blitz in Skibbereen where they played O'Donovan Rossa and St Colums.
Katie and Hannah O'Donnell and their dog 'JB' from Ballyvourney taking a break at the Bishopsland Agricultural Show last Sunday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Coreen Marten, Nadine Schaefer, Judy Naylor, Ros Rourke and Tweet Devlin wrapping up tidying after a wet Saturday. Photo courtesy of Jonnie Goyer.