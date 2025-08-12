Pianists wanted: Play your heart out at Electric Picnic - All Skill Levels Welcome!

Electric Picnic is calling on all pianists, whether you’ve performed in public or simply for your own aural pleasure!

Take a seat at the piano stool and bring your audience on a chromatic voyage of Mozart, Chopin, Chappell Roan or even your own composition.

Perform solo or ensemble, with up to 4 musical accompaniments, you can apply for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform at this brand new and unique stage debuting at this year’s festival.

Not only that, in conjunction with An Coimisiún Toghcháin – Ireland’s Electoral Commission we invite you to truly get involved and vote on what this new stage should be called.

With a short list of 11 names you can be part of Electric Picnic history and name this stage that will be a feature of the festival for many years to come!

Voting for the piano stage name is now open and you can choose your favourite ahead of the festival this summer.

The People’s Piano

Electric Keys

The Ivory

Chromatic

The Picnic’s piano

Keys at the Picnic

The Picnic Piano

The Ivory & Ash

The Crescendo Stage

Wild Keys

The Grand Stretch

Polls close on 22nd August so get voting via this link!

https://www.electricpicnic.ie/a-brand-new-stage-vote-to-name-it-apply-to-play-it/

The Piano will offer a beautifully atmospheric, informal setting where artists of all abilities can share their music with a live festival audience.

Curated slots will run throughout the weekend, providing performers with a unique stage framed by nature and spontaneity.

It’s not just an instrument; it’s an invitation.

We will select musicians to take part in this extraordinary experience from 29th – 31st August, allowing them to create remarkable moments and memories that will echo throughout the festival and beyond.

More than just a stage, The Piano is about connection, between artist and audience, between music and the magical Stradbally Estate. Select performances will be featured on our social media channels, turning fleeting melodies into memories forever etched into the minds of Picnickers.

For scheduled performances, in addition to the piano, the space will be equipped with a high-quality 4 channel PA system with a microphone to support live vocals and 3 additional instruments. The multi-channel setup allows musicians to mic up vocals, a violin, guitar, or any other instrument they choose to bring, ensuring flexibility and professional sound.

'Electric Picnic is now accepting applications from pianists, singer-songwriters, and musicians eager to become part of the festival. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or simply someone ready to share music with the world, this is your chance to be part of something special.' - Melvin Benn, Electric Picnic Festival Director

'As we invite you to help name the festival’s newest stage, we’re also helping you claim your role in shaping the future. Once you cast your ballot for the new stage name, continue on and ensure you're registered to vote ahead of the upcoming Presidential election at CheckTheRegister.ie - it only takes 3 minutes.' - Art O'Leary, Chief Executive of An Coimisiún Toghcháin, The Electoral Commission

Outside of the curated sessions, the Piano will remain open all weekend, inviting Picnickers to sprinkle a little bit of their own musical fairy dust in Croí from sunrise to sunset and will allow the audience to witness the sound of creativity unfolding in nature.

To apply, submit your details, plus a short video or audio clip demonstrating your ivory-tinkling talents, via Electric Picnic website.

The deadline to apply is Monday 18th August, with winning entrants contacted by Thursday 21st August.