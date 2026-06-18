Ode to sea swim legend will debut at Fastnet Folk Festival

FOLK musician and composer Dick Miles has written a catchy tribute to sea swimming legend Stephen Redmond, to be revealed during the Fastnet Maritime and Folk Music Festival in Ballydehob.

By Sarah Canty

Always listening, playing and writing music, Miles was recently inspired to pen an ode to Redmond whilst pondering over the commemorative statue of wrestling legend and Ballydehob native Danno O’Mahony that stands in the middle of the village.

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Danno was a world champion in wrestling in the 1930s and creator of the signature wrestling move, the Irish Whip, which remains a standard manoeuvre in wrestling to this day.

Miles thinks that Redmond’s achievement is as impressive and deserving of acknowledgement. ‘I would have thought deserving a plaque – which is something I may work on with the community council.’

The achievement that Miles is referring to is indeed impressive.

Ballydehob based Redmond is famously known for being the first person in history to successfully complete the Oceans Seven Challenge, an open water test of endurance in which swimmers cross daring long-distance waterways located around the world.

Facing extreme temperatures, dangerous currents, stiff winds, and relentless jellyfish stings, Redmond built a reputation not simply as an endurance swimmer, but also for his bravery and determination.

In the words of Dick Miles in the Ballad of Stephen Redmond, ‘fighting with the current he strove against the tide; never knowing if he’d make it or if he’d live or die.’

One of his greatest challenges came with the seventh and final swim - the formidable Tsugaru Channel in Japan.

After three unsuccessful attempts Redmond returned to the water a fourth time, eventually conquering the gruelling crossing.

His perseverance earned him recognition as Man of the Year in 2012 by the World Open Water Swimming Association.

That same year, Redmond achieved another remarkable feat by becoming the first person to swim around the Fastnet Rock from Baltimore to Schull.

He continues to be an inspiration today as a motivational speaker and champion of open water swimming activities in the locality.

Redmond said that it feels a little strange to have a song written about him but is flattered that someone he admires for, ‘the way he does his own thing quietly through music.’

He added that he is happy to share his successes if it will inspire others to reach their potential and follow their dreams.

‘If people like it and remember the song and it brings people to Ballydehob and to the water, what more could you want,’ said the modest hero.

Dick will enter the song into the song competition sponsored by the Irish Whip bar that is held as part of the Fastnet Maritime and Folk festival every year.

The festival will feature sea songs and shanties performed throughout Ballydehob village from June 19th to 21st.