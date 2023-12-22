Niamh Regan confirms two West Cork dates

ACCLAIMED singer-songwriter Niamh Regan has confirmed she will be performing dates in West Cork next year as part of her tour of Ireland and the UK.

Niamh will be performing in Coughlan’s in Cork city on February 4th in Levis in Ballydehob on February 10th, and in Prim’s in Kinsale on February 11th.

The year 2023 has ben a busy one for Niamh. She has been working on her new album, the follow-up to 2020’s Hemet, which earned nominations for both the RTE Folk Awards and the Choice Awards Album of the Year, and led to performances on The Late Late Show, Other Voices, and La Blogothèque.

This year, as well as recording, Niamh has been busy on the live front, collaborating at the Sounds from a Safe Harbour festival in Cork with Olafur Arnalds, Talos and Ye Vagabonds. She also took part in Other Voices UCC, and opened for CMAT, Sam Amidon, Sorcha Richardson, John Grant, Patrick Watson, and Soak, across Ireland and the UK, as well as performing an Australian tour.

Her latest solo starts next month and will take in Leitrim, Galway, Kilkenny Limerick, Wicklow, and Dublin. ‘Im excited because I’m bursting with new songs, but I’m also a little nervous sticking my neck out again after spending a lot of time doing support slots and hiding away writing the past while,’ said Niamh. ‘I had serious fun supporting CMAT in the UK and Sorcha Richardson, John Grant, and Pa Sheehy around Ireland. It was so great to meet so many new lovely people and hopefully, I might see you at one of these shows.’

Tickets are on sale now at: https://shor.by/zC6c