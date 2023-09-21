Neighbours join with Ukrainians on Independence Day

THREE Ukrainian bakers worked through the night to prepare for their Independence Day celebration at Yew Tree House at Church Cross, near Skibbereen.

Last month’s celebration was shared with friends they have made in the local community, and it was only when sitting down at a long linen-covered table, full of delicious dishes, that it became clear just how many connections have been made.

Some local teachers have been using their summer break to work with students to help expand their English vocabulary and their use of language.

Some swimming enthusiasts bring others to the shore for a spot of sea swimming, while some people do a drive-by every Sunday for those wishing to attend religious services. Then, there are others who call on a regular basis to see what’s needed – and what is needed now are warm clothes for winter.

Guided trail-marked walking excursions are organised too, and once a month there is a gathering at the local GAA club. It’s a regular community event – not as elaborate, perhaps, as the feast but it does involve a meal and a chance to chat.

When the multicultural guests arrived for the independence day celebration, they were warmly greeted at the entrance and some photographs were taken.

Guests then gathered inside for words of welcome by Elena Baranova, who was speaking on behalf of the 38 Ukrainian refugees, mostly women and children, who have been living at Yew Tree House since May 24th.

As short as Elena’s speech was, it was emotional – not just for her and her friends, but for those in attendance too – because August 24th not only marked the 32nd anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence, it also marked exactly the date one-and-a-half years ago when the Russian invasion began.

But it was the singing of the national anthem that brought many to the point of tears. It was a reminder of how these people have lost their homes, their country, and their futures, and now have nothing but food, shelter, and the support provided by Ireland – and their new neighbours.

The intensity of that moment dissipated moments later when guests walked out to the courtyard to see a long table festooned with a huge range of dishes prepared by bakers Maryna Rustemova, Elvira Khalmetova and Nataliia Bashtova.

The Ukrainian national flower – the sunflower – was the centrepiece but interspersed amongst the dishes were Ukrainian flags, side-by-side with Irish flags.

Traditional Ukrainian songs and dances kept the mood light, and celebratory, and a few Irish reels made sure that everyone had a turn on the dancefloor.