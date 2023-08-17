Liz going to new heights to defy breast cancer

THE importance of an early diagnosis of breast cancer cannot be over-emphasised, according to Skibbereen solicitor Liz Murphy.

Getting a diagnosis of breast cancer is a private matter, and, on a personal level, Liz coped very well during the Covid lockdown.

It was only after learning that two good friends – who also kept their biennial Breast Check appointments – had received an early diagnosis that the Skibbereen woman was prompted to go public.

As a person who dislikes walking for the sake of it, and especially dislikes walking uphill, it should come as a bit of a surprise to learn that Liz has set herself the challenge of climbing Kilimanjaro.

‘It’s to raise awareness and to raise funds for Cancer Connect,’ said Liz.

Liz will be covering the cost of flying to Tanzania with Earth’s Edge, an ethical tour operator, and all other expenses herself, so every cent raised will be donated to the charity.

‘Initially, I was advised to walk five nights a week of about 30 or 40 minutes duration – enough to put my lungs and heart under pressure,’ she said.

It was while out walking one evening that Liz admits she experienced ‘a moment of madness’ and set herself this goal.

‘I decided to do it to defy my age and to defy breast cancer,’ she told The Southern Star.

‘The diagnosis was made on August 30th 2021, but I was very lucky because my breast cancer was detected early by BreastCheck.

‘I was also fortunate that my treatment was as straightforward as one could get: a lumpectomy and 15 days of radium treatment, followed by five years of hormone suppressants.

‘I tolerated the treatment extremely well, and other than a couple of days off after the operation, and the odd day for appointments, I worked throughout my treatments.

‘Even when going to Cork for the radium treatment, I worked until after lunch, drove myself to Cork, had my treatment and drove home.’

She said a lot of people in West Cork are not as lucky in terms of travelling to the city for treatment. ‘Some are too unwell to drive themselves, or they do not have a car, or someone to drive them,’ she said.

‘Cancer Connect, which provides such a wonderful service for the people of West Cork, was the obvious choice for me, especially as it all began in my hometown of Skibbereen.’

Liz said she is not promising to summit Mount Kilimanjaro at 5,805m, or 19,340ft, but she will do her best, and she would welcome donations of any size via her iDonate page. idonate.ie/fundraiser/LizMurphyKilimanjaroChallenge