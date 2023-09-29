Libraries to display West Cork students’ winning Texaco art

ART work by students from West Cork will go on public display next month after they were winners in the Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Cork City Library and Hollyhill Library in Knocknaheeny are the venues for two exhibitions of the top 21 winning paintings from the 2023 and 2022 Texaco Children’s Art Competitions.

The exhibitions will open to the public during the first week in October and remain open each day from Monday to Saturday at City Library and Tuesday to Saturday at Hollyhill Library, from 10am to 5.30pm, until Thursday, November 2nd.

Amongst the 42 exhibits on show will be works by Keelin Ní Laoire (17) from Scoil Mhuire Dromanallig, Ballingeary and Isauro Ramalho (11), a pupil at Scoil Naomh Fionán na Reanna in Belgooly, both special merit winners this year.

Others on display include special merit winners in 2022 Vladislavs Kravcenko (16), and Brian O’Shea (14), both pupils at Skibbereen Community School.