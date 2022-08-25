Kerr's in Clonakilty hoping to be named bookshop of the year

Kerr's bookshop in Clonakilty are among many hoping to be voted the 2022 An Post bookshop of the year, as voting is underway for the next two weeks.

The popular Clon bookshop has previously won the Munster bookshop of the year award in 2021, and said on their Facebook page that they 'were thrilled to bits' to receive the award last year.

They are trying to go one better and win the national title this time around, which would be a fitting birthday present for the shop as it turns 30 this November.

'Your custom is the reason we are thirty and thriving!' they told their followers on Facebook.

You can vote now at anpost.com/bookshopoftheyear.