INTERIORS: Be bold with garden walls and fences

THE garden fence or boundary wall is one element of a garden that’s often overlooked and relegated to the realms of the practical.

A fence’s main function might be to separate one garden from another, providing a handy boundary that we all respect, but we shouldn’t underestimate its importance.

The type of fence you have, and the finish you go for can really affect the look of the space.

Don’t be afraid to go with a dark colour. Black, or a dark shade, might seem like a bold choice for garden fencing, but by painting yours in this shade, it will actually make the greenery around seem more lush.

Fresh green shades up against the black of the fence or wall will make them stand out even more and gives a contemporary look that is easy to achieve.

To get started, ensure the fence surface is sound and in good shape. You may be able to repair any small cracks with wood glue, but if the damage is more serious you may want to replace the slat or panel in question.

Next, clean the fence to remove any dirt or other debris.

For a previously painted fence, you may want to use a pressure washer, which will also help remove any loose paint, but be sure to let the surface fully dry before moving on to the next step.

For both new and previously painted fences, lightly sand the surface. This removes any patches of pre-existing paint that have peeled or blistered, creating a smooth surface, and improves the adhesion of your new paint to the underlying wood.

Finish the look by hanging fairy lights along the top for a warm glow.

