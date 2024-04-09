IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: FREE 28-page Home & Garden supplement; Paudie accused is remanded on continuing bail; Watching Gaza from West Cork 'extremely painful'; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, April 11th

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

Beara projects held up over freshwater mussel

Paudie accused is remanded on continuing bail

Charles Fort is Cork's top ticketed attraction

Being caught with cocaine was a 'kick up the ass'

Watching Gaza from West Cork 'extremely painful'

IN LIFE

Ten must-reads for West Cork Literary Festival

Bantry House expecting 30,000 visitors

Time to revisit care of our woodlands

Fodder fears remain for farmers

IN SPORT

Cork footballers set up showdown with Kerry

A day in the life of Rosscarbery jockey Brian Hayes

