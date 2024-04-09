IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: FREE 28-page Home & Garden supplement; Paudie accused is remanded on continuing bail; Watching Gaza from West Cork 'extremely painful'; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, April 11th

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
FREE 28-PAGE HOME & GARDEN SUPPLEMENT
IN NEWS
Beara projects held up over freshwater mussel
Paudie accused is remanded on continuing bail
Charles Fort is Cork's top ticketed attraction
Being caught with cocaine was a 'kick up the ass'
Watching Gaza from West Cork 'extremely painful'
IN LIFE
Ten must-reads for West Cork Literary Festival
Bantry House expecting 30,000 visitors
Time to revisit care of our woodlands
Fodder fears remain for farmers
IN SPORT
Cork footballers set up showdown with Kerry
A day in the life of Rosscarbery jockey Brian Hayes