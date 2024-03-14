Green sketching at Cecas

A GREEN sketching workshop will take place in at Cecas in Myross Wood on Friday March 15th at 11am.
The workshop is being run by artist Anne Harrington Rees, and costs €60.
Green sketching looks to benefit mental health, using doodling and sketching to help with relaxation and positive well-being.
The event at Cecas is limited to 10 people, no experience is needed, and all materials will be provided. The drawing will take place outdoors so suitable clothing and footwear are advised.
For further information contact [email protected]