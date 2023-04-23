Graham Norton gets Irish comedy show

GRAHAM Norton is set to work in Ireland for the first time in many years, while also returning to his stand-up comedy roots as the new presenter for Prime Video’s first Irish original series, LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland.

The Bandon native and award-winning BBC chat show host is also the author of four novels, and regularly spends his summer months at his home in Ahakista, having married Scottish film-maker Jonothan McLeod at Bantry House last summer.

Graham was a regular on the London comedy scene years before he became a successful TV presenter and author, and appeared in episodes of the hit comedy Father Ted before going on to present his own chat show on Channel 4.

‘I’m thrilled to be the host for the first Irish original, LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland on Prime Video, and to be working on home ground for the first time in many, many years,’ said Graham.

‘I’m so proud of our comedy culture and it’s wonderful to have a platform to showcase Irish talent to a global audience. I can’t wait to see what our comedy masterminds do to get the laughter going.’

The six-part comedy format will be filmed this spring in Dublin and will launch exclusively on Prime Video worldwide next year.

‘Using his trademark wit, Graham will oversee 10 of Ireland’s most sought-after comedy stars, brought together to make each other laugh by using every comedic tool in the box … without cracking a smile themselves,’ said a Prime Video spokesperson.

‘With the added bonus of some celebrity cameos, their performances will have viewers – but hopefully not their fellow stars – laughing out loud. Whoever can outlast their competitors will be crowned the first winner of LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland.

Meanwhile, Graham has been announced as a guest at this year’s West Cork Literary Festival in Bantry, which runs from July 4th to 14th, where he will be in conversation with Maeve Higgins in the Maritime Hotel.