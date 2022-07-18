Graham’s glittering West Cork wedding

BY DYLAN MANGAN

WEST Cork’s best-kept secret finally got out, as Graham Norton celebrated his marriage at a star-studded ceremony in Bantry House.

As a man who talks for a living, Graham must have been impressed at how tight-lipped locals remained, especially with many on the guest list.

As reported in last week’s Southern Star, rumours of his nuptials had been circulating for some time, and they went into overdrive when a huge marquee was erected at his waterfront home in Ahakista over 10 days ago.

It’s a mark of how highly-regarded the 59-year-old presenter and author is in his native West Cork that everyone respected his wishes for privacy both in the lead-up, and after the celebrations.

Graham has always emphasised his desire for his now husband to remain out of the spotlight.

He has accompanied the Bandon man to a few events in West Cork over recent times, and has been described as ‘very quiet and unassuming.’

Bantry House was closed to the public on Saturday for the ceremony where it’s said ‘no detail was spared.’

The celebrations continued at the multi-millionaire’s waterfront home in Ahakista on Sunday where the glamour is said to have been ‘off-the-scale.’

Ed Sheeran and his pal Elton John are believed to have entertained guests at the after party, as well as Lulu. Lady Gaga’s name was also mentioned.

Ed is believed to have been scouting properties in West Cork earlier this year, and could potentially join Graham as one of West Cork’s most famous residents.

Graham, whose net worth is around €24m has been spending time in West Cork this summer, just like last year, and recording his UK radio show for Virgin Radio from a local studio.

It’s not known if the couple have gone on honeymoon, but Graham will be back for his annual role as quizmaster at the Ahakista festival table quiz on Friday July 29th.