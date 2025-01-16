Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend - January 17th - 19th 2025

THE weather looks promising this weekend so why not get out and about?

This week's events include a drama event, a farmers market, live music, a car boot sale, and a movie trip.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

West Cork Shorts 2025 - Friday 17th and Sunday 19th of January

There's a weekend of fantastic entertainment in store at the West Cork Shorts, a night of ten-minute plays which takes place at the theatre in Rossmore on Friday and Sunday.

The plays include:

Kilmeen Drama Group with 'A Time for Rhyme' by Paul Lynch

Gaggin Drama Group with 'The Kindness of Strangers' by Tony Green

Baltimore Drama Group with excerpts from 'A Woman of No Importance' by Oscar Wilde

Glengarriff Theatre Group with 'Cry For Me' by Pete Maliciki

Kilmeen Drama Group with 'Crossed Lines' by Kieran Doyle

Kilmeen Drama Group with 'Gaslighting' by Sheila Wall

Glengarriff Theatre Group with 'A Mum’s Life' by Gini Davis

Peninsula Players with 'Prose and Cons' by Barry Wood

Kilmeen Drama Group with 'Double’s Deuce' by Seamus Poillot

Tickets (€15) are available at the door or online from www.rossmoretheatre.com.

The Farmers market in Skibbereen - Saturday, 18th January

West Cork is a popular foodie destination and the Skibbereen Farmers Market is not to be missed.

Pick up some local artisan goods to take home, including fruit and vegetables, herbs, plants, flowers, honey, eggs, jam, preserves, bread, cakes, organic meat, cheese, and fish. From fresh garlic to fermented foods, the Skibbereen stallholders are experts in their trade.

It's open every Saturday from 9.30 am to 2 pm – shop local!

Live Music in Levis Ballydehob - Friday, 17th January

Toronto-based singer-songwriter Julian Taylor has been part of the musical fabric and landscape in Canada for over two decades.

Taylor enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2020, when his second solo acoustic album, The Ridge, earned million plays on Spotify, praise from press worldwide, and airplay from America to Australia to the U.K. Loaded with soulful Americana and country twang, the album was produced by Taylor himself and Saam Hashemi, and was recorded at The Woodshed in Toronto.

He now makes his way to Levis Corner House in Ballydehob this Friday night to perform a live gig.

No booking or tickets required - proceeds of the hat to the artist on the night.

Take a trip to the cinema

Why not take a trip to the cinema this weekend!

Both Clonakilty Park Cinema and Bantry Cinemax have plenty of showings this weekend to keep you entertained.

Check out their listings, pick up some popcorn and enjoy the show.

Ballydehob Car Boot Sale - Sunday, January 19th

You don't want to miss out on the Ballydehob Car Boot Sale which takes place this Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm at the Balldehob Community Hall.