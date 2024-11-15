CHRISTMAS is fast-approaching, with just over six weeks to go until the festivities are in full swing - West Cork is always in full swing, however, which is why we've brought you another list of five things to do in the area this weekend.

This week's events include a movie club, farmers market, drama festival, live music and a contemporary circus show.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

West Cork 1 Act Drama Festival

There's a weekend of fantastic entertainment in store at the West Cork 1 Act Drama Festival, which takes place at the theatre in Rossmore from Friday to Sunday.

The nature of the festival guarantees a fix mix of drama and comedy.

Tonight's plays include: It's Always the Quiet Ones by Neil Carmody, presented by Conna Drama Group; Tom by Noelle Clarke, presented by Carrig na Bhfear; The Quiet Land by Malachy McKenna, presented by Kilmeen Drama Group.

Each night has a total of three one act plays taking place, which take to the Rossmore stage at 8pm each night and tickets (€15) are available at the door or online from www.rossmoretheatre.com.

You can get a special festival ticket at the bargain price of €40 (automatically discounted when a ticket is purchased across the three nights) which can be used to see all nine plays over the weekend.

Join Bandon's movie club

Aside from lending books, libraries offer a whole host of excellent services that many in our communities are unaware of, including plenty of events and talks about various topics.

One such event is Bandon Library's movie club, which takes place on the third Friday of every month - tonight!

Movie clubs offer a great chance to meet new people and chat about a shared hobby or love of film, as well as getting to spend your Friday night watching a film completely for free!

You must be a 'My Open Library' member to attend, and the event is for adults only. To become a 'My Open Library' member, simply enquire at your local library.

Circus and theatre show in Macroom

The magic of circus and theatre will combine at the Briery Gap for a special show this week, with The Collector – The Presence of Absence being performed on Friday November 15th and Saturday November 16th at 8pm.

Written and performed by Will Flanagan, and directed by Eddie Kay, The Presence of Absence was performed at this year’s Dublin Fringe Festival as well as the Cork Midsummer Festival and brings to everyday to life. The Presence of Absence tells the story of The Collector – a recluse who has built his own world out of the discarded scraps of society.

It’s described as ‘contemporary circus’ and explores themes of social isolation, mental health and finds the wonder in the seemingly eccentric. For tickets see brierygap.ie

Classical music in Bantry

Classical music lovers should head to Bantry this Sunday, as St James' Church plays host to Vanbrugh & Friends, who will be playing Schubert and Rimsky-Korsakov in the special setting.

Schubert's work is described as 'monumental, intimate, dreamy, earthy, triumphant, despairing.' The piece was the last completed work of the terminally ill 31-year-old composer and is recognised as one of the greatest works in Western music.

Rimsky-Korsakov’s 1876 string sextet is, by contrast, a seldom played rarity, but it is full of charm and invention, exploiting the rich sonority of the six instruments to the full and featuring a lyrical and expressive slow movement.

The show starts at 3pm on Sunday afternoon. Tickets are €25 or €10 for students, available here.

Farmers market in Skibbereen

West Cork is a popular foodie destination and the Skibbereen Farmers Market is not to be missed.

Pick up some local artisan goods to take home, including fruit and vegetables, herbs, plants, flowers, honey, eggs, jam, preserves, bread, cakes, organic meat, cheese, and fish. From fresh garlic to fermented foods, the Skibbereen stallholders are experts in their trade.

It's open every Saturday from 9.30am to 2pm – shop local!