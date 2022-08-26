Five things to do in West Cork this weekend

It’s the end of the summer, teachers are sharpening their pencils, there are more clouds in the sky and the Michael Collins centenary has passed.

You could be forgiven for thinking that’s the end of ‘things to do in West Cork’ – but you would be sorely mistaken.

Never fear, there’s always something to do in the area, but to make things a bit easier we’ve put together five of the best things to do this weekend.

Visit Skibbereen market

I am biased here. This week I wrote a story about a miracle dog named Seamus who survived a hit and run last year (The Southern Star is in shops now or online: southernstar.ie/epaper) and last week Seamus visited the market to meet some of his adoring fans.

Ever since I spoke to Tory of West Cork Animal Welfare Group about Seamus’ recovery, I’ve wanted to meet him.

Now I have no guarantee that he’ll be there again this weekend, but I’m going to go along to Skibb on Saturday morning just in case.

And if he isn’t there, I’ll have to drown my sorrows in one of many great stalls you can find in the market. Oh well!

Become a master of tradition

The Masters of Tradition festival is celebrating its 20th year in Bantry this weekend.

A brilliant showcase of some of the best traditional music the country has to offer, the festival is set to wow crowds yet again this year.

Many of the shows are sold-out, which is great for the festival but not so good if you're looking for something to do this weekend - however, fear not as there are still tickets available for some great shows, including a discussion about the life of the late great guitarist Dennis Cahill, and a concert featuring 'world class' Cormac McCarthy.

Full programme available: Masters of Tradition programme.

Become a giant at the model railway

Having lived in Clonakilty for the entire summer, I regret to announce I have yet to visit the model railway.

This weekend that changes, and if you've also been too lazy to make the trip down, it looks like a great day out.

Ireland’s only Model Village is a fully scaled handmade model of the historic West Cork Railway Line with fully working miniature trains and the towns that the railway served during the 1940s. Handcrafted model buildings and figurines tell the story of how people lived and worked in days gone by.

Looks like fun for all ages. Book tickets here: West Cork Model Railway Village.

Take that last summer hike

This weekend is set to be warm and relatively sunny yet again.

We've been lucky with the weather this year and now is the time to take advantage while you still can, as knowing our luck it might rain for the rest of the year.

There are countless wonderful walks and hikes across West Cork, but the best one I've been on is up Sli Sleitbhe in Gougane Barra.

It shouldn't take you too long, but it is pretty steep so take your time and you'll be rewarded with beautiful views and a sense of satisfaction.

Go wild at Connolly's of Leap

It's one of the best venues in the country, and Connolly's of Leap are hosting a mega-event this weekend for anyone who likes to party.

Belfast duo KNEECAP are taking over the venue for a two-day mini festival, and are bringing some great guests with them, including Mango, Jelani Blackman, and Lisa Oh.

Tickets are available online: KNEECAP TAKEOVER