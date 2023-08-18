IT'S a wet and windy one out there today, with the forecast for the weekend not looking much better.

However, there's still plenty to do across West Cork this weekend, with plenty of events taking place indoors away from the stormy weather.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Antique bottles on Bere Island

Heritage Week continues across the county, with a highlight this weekend being a talk on antique and vintage bottle collecting by Chris Sullivan this evening at 6.30pm at the Bere Island Heritage Centre.

Sullivan will display his collection of antique bottles which he has mostly collected on the east end of Bere Island over a period of almost 50 years dating from 1830s to the 1930s.

He will give a talk on his own collection, and will give advice on how to identify and date old bottles. If anybody has an old or rare bottle bring them along and Chris will help identify them.

Skibbereen Blues, Soul & Roots Festival

If you're looking for a good night out this weekend, head to Skibbereen for this year's festival celebrating blues and soul music.

There are fourteen gigs taking place across the weekend in seven venues, with free entry for all gigs.

Highlights include Dago Red in Annie May's tonight at 10pm, Buck Taylor in The Tanyard tomorrow at 10pm, and Two Time Polka in the Eldon Hotel on Sunday at 7pm.

Click here for more info and the full schedule.

Dunmanway Arts Weekend

Dunmanway is the place to be this weekend to experience some local art and workshops, with exhibitions and tours taking place starting today.

One of the biggest highlights will be Newry Bakry, who is a huge Star Wars fan. He will be showcasing his extensive collection of costumes and models in Atkins Hall across the weekend.

Other events not to be missed include a needle felting workshop on Sunday at 11am and The Michael Collins Band playing in the Park Hotel on Sunday at 9pm.

There's also a chance to get a photo with a snake and a lot more – click here for more information.

Timoleague Harvest Festival kicks off

The Timoleague Harvest Festival is celebrating 50 years of bringing the community together, and this year organisers have another great week of events lined up to keep both adults and children entertained.

Highlights this weekend include music from The Kilkennys tomorrow night at 9pm and a family fun day starting at 2pm on Sunday.

Read more about the festival here.

Music in Levis Cornerhouse

Singer-songwriter and trombonist, Paddy Sherlock, is performing in Levis Cornerhouse in Ballydehob tomorrow at 8pm.

Sherlock comes with a great reputation, having played a regular gig in Paris at the iconic Coolin bar in St Germain for over 20 years until the venue closed, and is bringing friends Drazen Derek and Richie Buckley along to perform as a trio tomorrow.

For tickets and more information, click here.