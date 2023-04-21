IT'S shaping up to be another great weekend for events and things to do across West Cork this weekend.

The weather is forecast to remain dry for the most part after a couple of weeks of unpredictable showers, and there's plenty to do both inside and out across the region this weekend.

We have some great gigs, a book reading, a tractor run for a good cause and a guided walk in the beautiful Myross Wood.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Music in Ballydehob

Levis Corner House is one of West Cork's best music venues and tonight they welcome Clonakilty native Anthony Noonan aka Q.U.I.E.T. to Ballydehob. Noonan has recorded and performed live with a number of prestigious artists including Glen Hansard and Roy Harper.

He comes to Levis with a whole host of new songs and a new album, Somnambulist, to boot.

For more information and tickets, click here.

It's a great opportunity to get a taste of music ahead of next weekend's Ballydehob Jazz Festival.

Book reading in Skibbereen

This Saturday, author William Wall will be reading excerpts from his novel The Islands, Six Fictions, which served as influence for artist Angie Shanahan during her residency in West Cork Arts Centre.

Shanahan will join Wall in conversation at noon to chat about the novel and her own work, which has focused on Castle Island.

Wall is the author of seven novels, including Grace's Day, which is partially set on Castle Island in Roaringwater Bay.

For more information, click here.

Lisavaird tractor run

Lisavaird National School is holding a tractor, vintage car and truck run this Sunday.

Registration costs €20 and will take place from 11am at The Pike Hall, and those involved will depart at approximately noon.

There will be a raffle and refreshments available on the day, and all proceeds will go to Lisavaird National School and West Cork Pallative Care in memory of Rosemary Calnan.

For more information, click here.

Clonakilty Brass Band fundraiser

Dunmore House Hotel is the venue for Clonakilty Brass Band's annual fundraiser, which takes place this Sunday evening.

The concert will include performances from the beginner section, junior section and senior section, and will include Courtmacsherry tenor Paul Finn as a special guest.

It's sure to be a night to remember in beautiful surroundings. Tickets are €10 for children and €15 for adults.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

A walk in the woods

Head to Leap and Myross Wood House tomorrow morning for a nature walk focusing on the flowers of the area.

Led by Finola Finlay, the walk will be an exploration of the wood, which will be as alive as ever as spring starts to (slowly) turn into summer.

Tickets cost €12 and booking is essential, so get your ticket while you can by clicking here.

For more information, contact [email protected]