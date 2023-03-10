Five things to do in West Cork this weekend

All good things come in threes, which is why we asked Skibbereen Community School student, James Hurley, to share his expert local knowledge for the third week running, and let us know what's on this weekend in West Cork

ST Patrick's Day is almost here, but until then we have to make do with some amazing and astounding events taking place across West Cork.

From a night of dance to a night of drama, there is more than enough to do in West Cork this weekend…

Skibbereen School Musical

Skibbereen Community School are hosting their annual musical across the weekend.

The transition year student are performing High-School Musical this year.

You can catch the performances either tonight (Friday 10th) or tomorrow night (Saturday 11th). Tickets can be purchased at the school’s office or at Cathal O'Donovan's bookshop.

Click here for more information.

Nine nights of theatre kick off

Rossmore's sixtieth annual West Cork 3 Act Drama Festival begins tonight (March 10th) in the Rossmore theater (P85TA48).

More information and tickets can be found here, and each night, doors open at 7pm, with the event starting at 8pm sharp.

The festival runs until Saturday, March 18th.

Tonight, a performance of Martin McDonagh’s play The Skull In Connemara can be enjoyed. Tomorrow, Saturday 11th, Yasmina Reza’s play God Of Carnage is the entertainment, and finally to end the weekend on a high, Lucy Kirkwood’s The Welkin is being performed.

A fantastic week of drama is to be expected…

Donate some old belongings

Do you have any scrap metal or old clothes lying around which needs to be dealt with?

Well, Bantry Bay Sailing Club (P75 TW64) are hosting a scrap metal and clobber drive this Sunday (March 12th) throughout the day, from 11am to 4pm.

The club will gladly accept anything that is 70% metal, such as bikes, radiators or engines. This will raise much needed funds for junior sailing.

For more information contact [email protected]

Strictly Bantry semi-final

Also in Bantry this weekend, the semi-final of the ever-popular Strictly Bantry is being held tomorrow, Saturday 11th, at the Westlodge Hotel.

This year's theme is 'Around The World', and a fantastic night is to be expected.

To be up to date with news for this event click here.

Emerald anniversary concert

Bandon Concert Band are celebrating their 20th anniversary with a special concert tomorrow night in the Munster Arms Hotel at 8pm.

The band will provide an entertaining programme of rock music, classical pieces and movie themes.

The Old Town Hall Band will also be performing tomorrow and tickets, which cost €15, can be purchased at O’Farrell's newsagents, Hickey's bookshop, O’ Donovan's off license or at the door on the night.

For more information, click here.