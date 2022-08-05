Five things to do in West Cork this weekend

It's set to be another wonderful summer weekend in West Cork.

There's loads on across the next few days - here's a selection of our recommendations for anyone unsure of their plans.

West Cork History Festival

The West Cork history festival this year has two themes: 175 years since Black ’47, and events in West Cork in 1922.

Kicking off the festival on Friday August 5th in Skibbereen will be a special performance from Jessie Kennedy and collaborators Thus she shall go to the stars – inspired by Skibb-born astronomer Agnes Clarke.

As reported in The Southern Star, Bob Geldof has been in West Cork ahead of the festival, and his reading of a letter outlining the suffering of people in South Reen during the famine was recorded and will be screened as part of the ‘Black 47’ programme on Saturday August 6th.

Find out more here.

Visit Schull for the regatta

Other towns around West Cork held their regatta celebrations over the bank holiday weekend, and now it’s Schull’s turn for a few days of fun on land and water.

Activities kick off on Saturday at 3pm with kids swimming races followed by crab fishing and music on the pier, and a fireworks show is set for 9.30pm.

On Sunday, a fancy dress competition will take place under the theme of sustainability, with prizes for the best costumes, followed by a whole host of fun and games.

More information available on Facebook.

Stretch yourself at a yoga festival

West Cork Flow Festival is set to take place in An Sanctóir, Ballydehob this weekend.

The festival will be full of movement, music, dance, circus and more. It kicks off on Friday evening from 6pm onwards with an opening ceremony followed by music from the Barefoot Gypsies.

Each morning will start with a selection of Tai Chi, Rise & Shine Yoga, Qigong, and Kirtan.

Full programme available: https://www.westcorkflowfestival.ie/program

Join the community fun in Rosscarbery

The community run Rosscarbery Family Festival is back again from August 5th-14th.

A whole host of events will takes place over the 9 day festival, with this weekend’s highlights including a Saturday market from 10am in Square, and a 20km fun cycle rally starting at The Abbey Bar.

Full programme and times available here.

Experience a piece of Irish history

Michael Collins’ diaries went on public display in his hometown of Clonakilty this week and will remain there until the end of the month.

Don’t miss your chance to see a piece of Irish history and get the chance to flick through the digitalised versions of the diaries.

The Michael Collins House Museum is open seven days a week in August.