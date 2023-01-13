IT has been one of the wettest weeks in recent memory in West Cork, and this evening is forecast to be no different with big downpours expected.

Luckily enough, the weather looks set to clear by Saturday morning, giving us all a chance to get out and enjoy the weekend!

There's lots of choice for things to do, including some opportunities to get active, a children's show in Bantry and an option for those wanting to stay at home.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Walk to raise funds for brain injury survivors

January is a time where everyone tries to be that little bit healthier, but it can be hard to motivate yourself, especially with the recent thunderstorms across West Cork.

Former Irish footballer Paul McGrath is among those pledging to walk 150,000 steps for the third annual Step Up for Brain Injury campaign, and joining him in doing the same might give you that boost to get outside this month.

Registration is open and participation is free. For full details visit Acquired Brain Injury Ireland's website.

Enter an art competition

January can also be a time where we need to tighten our belts. If you're looking for stay in this weekend and still keep your children entertained, why not get them to enter the Texaco Children's Art Competition?

Now in its 69th year, the hugely-popular annual competition is now open for entries. There are categories for everyone from 6 years and under all the way up to those that are 18 years old.

Closing date for entries is Tuesday, February 28th. For full details, visit the competition website.

Clonakilty art exhibition

Speaking of art, this Saturday Clonakilty School of Painting will present a showcase of paintings, prints and more from their junior and senior cycle and adult programs.

The work will showcase the wide variety of media studied at the school, including oil painting, drawing, bookbinding, lino-cutting and more.

The event takes place in Gallery Asna at 5.30pm, with light refreshments provided.

Glengarriff park run

The Glengarriff park run takes place every Saturday at 9.30am in the Glengarriff Woods Nature Reserve, and organisers are expecting big turnouts throughout January as people race to get fit.

It's free to join in, but attendees are asked to register online beforehand.

Saturday morning is forecast to be dry so it could be the perfect opportunity to meet some new people, and organisers are always looking for volunteers. If you want to get involved, email [email protected]

Mascot show in Bantry

The Maritime Hotel in Bantry is the location for an interactive show designed for children, taking place this Sunday at 2pm.

The 'Marvellous Mascot Show' is a live tribute show where children can sing and dance along, while the adults in the room may find themselves tapping their feet as well.

Tickets are €12 per person or €40 for a family of four, available on the door. Full info here.

***

If you have an upcoming event taking place in West Cork let us know by emailing [email protected]