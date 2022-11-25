IT'S set to be another great weekend in West Cork, with plenty to do for adults and children once again.

The people of West Cork are gearing up for Christmas as we approach the end of November and the beginning of festivities, with plenty on this weekend for those looking to get an early dose of the Christmas spirit.

There's also more wonderful live musical performances planned and a unique chance to get close look at the new Macroom bypass.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Christmas parade in Skibbereen

Skibbereen is the place to be for anyone looking for a bit of early festive cheer this weekend, as the annual Christmas parade and switching on of the lights takes place this evening.

The parade will be leaving from the West Cork Hotel from 5.30pm, making its way to the bridge via Bridge street where Mr and Mrs Claus will turn on the lights along with a few VIPs.

There will be spot prizes for the best festive attire for both adults and children so get the Christmas jumpers down from the attic and head out to join the fun this evening - a good warm up for the Toy Show.

Music in Prim's bookshop

Stranger Things fans will be delighted to note that Annette Buckley and Ronan Holohan will be in Prim's Bookshop this Saturday at 8pm, performing songs from the iconic Kate Bush.

The bookshop have been hosting a series of intimate gigs which have proved a resounding success.

The event is BYOB (bring your own beer) and seating operates on a first come first served basis, and the audience are in for a treat this weekend.

Tickets are €20, and can be bought here.

All aboard the Polar Express

Clonakilty Model Village's popular Christmas experience is back for another year, and opens this weekend.

Families will jump aboard the 'Choo Choo Road Train' and will have to sing along help out as the train is powered by Christmas songs - very energy-efficient!

There will be craft activities, a visit to Santa and lots of other surprises along the way.

Tickets fly off the shelves so book now to avoid disappointment - available here.

Family fun run on Macroom bypass

Those in the Macroom area will get a unique chance to set foot on the much-anticipated multi-million bypass before its official opening next month.

West Muskerry Athletic Club is hosting a family fun run and walk along the dual carriageway this Sunday from 11am.

The event is in aid of two local charities - Macroom Fairy Garden and Macroom Senior Citizens - and will give locals the chance to safely preview the new road.

DeBarra's welcomes Californian singer

California-based Cinder Well will be performing in DeBarra's in Clonakilty this Sunday.

While she lives in the US, the folk singer is no stranger to Ireland, having previously lived in Clare and spent time playing music with folk-group Lankum.

She has also performed for the cameras in Dingle for the popular Other Vocies program.

Cinder Well brings her brand of 'doom folk' to DeBarra's at 7pm on Sunday. Tickets are €12 and available here.

