Five simple steps for interior painting from Topline Kellehers

In-Store Colour Expert, Ann Lehane, has five simple steps for interior painting.

1. Aspect

The first thing to think about is whether your room is north or south facing, as this will determine the amount of light coming in.

‘If you’re working with a north facing room, you’ll have more of a blue light, so you have to pick colours with that in mind,’ says Ann.

They have a selection of colour cards and books that you can work from, and they advise you to take a sample home to try it out as the light in-store will be different to the light at home.

‘When trying out a colour, make sure you put two coats on and let them dry properly to get the full scale of the depth of the colour.’

2. Surface prep

Secondly, the most important part of the painting process is surface preparation.

‘Before you start, you have to make sure you’re working with a really good surface. Fill in cracks with interior fillers and sand them back to make a smooth and even surface.’

‘If there’s any damp, treat the source first. If you’re working with mould, treat the surface by washing it with a mould cleaner and if there’s still a stain coming through, use a cover stain. Make sure the surface is clean and dry before starting to paint,’ she adds.

3. Equipment

Next up is equipment. Ann advises covering any surfaces you don’t want paint on with a dust sheet, and use masking tape around light switches, skirting boards and architraves.

‘You have to decide whether you want to use rollers or brushes. We stock a range of roller sets with the tray, handle and sleeve, or you can buy them separately. Brushes are good for cutting in edges, such as around your ceilings.

If you’re just using a brush, use a wide four-inch brush.’

If using oil or shellac paint, have white spirits to hand for the clean-up.

4. Paint



The next stage is actually starting to paint. Paints come in a range of sizes, with a medium to large sized room needing two coats of about five litres.

‘The main wall finishes are soft sheen or matte. Use an undercoat, use a topcoat and for wood, if it hasn’t been painted before, use a primer. For ceilings, use a vinyl matte or anything with a low sheen.’

5. Finishing touches

Finally, the finishing touches. Small changes will make a huge difference to your rooms.

‘If you’ve kept a neutral colour on the walls, accessorise with more colour and texture. It will bring everything together,’ adds Ann.

