Emily hits the high seas on latest trip to beloved Bantry

AMERICAN actress, acclaimed model and activist Emily Ratajkowski returned to Bantry last week – a visit that wouldn’t be complete without a trip to Bantry Bay Boat Hire.

Back in Bantry, the place she once called her ‘second home,’ Emily and her family enjoyed a 2-hour ‘Sea Safari’ trip around Bantry Bay.

‘We know she loves this place as much as we do so it’s a joy to take her on a boat tour every time she visits West Cork,’ said Bantry Bay Boat Hire on their Instagram page.

This is not Emily’s first trip with the boat company – in 2017 Emily drove a powerboat for the first time and ‘she found the experience breath-taking,’ said Aaron O’Sullivan from Bantry Bay Boat Hire, at the time.

‘She said any time she’s back she looks forward to getting on the water with us,’ Aaron told The Southern Star this week.

Aaron said that Emily and her two-year-old son Sylvester were delighted that they got to see so many dolphins up close during their most recent trip.

Emily has been coming to Bantry since she was one year old – and she has immersed herself in the local community over the years – including her sponsorship of Bantry Basketball Club’s U15/U16s team in 2021.

Her father, John Ratajkowski, said his latest book of art, Cow Tuesday, was also inspired by Emily. Speaking at West Cork Literary Festival in July, John said he sent Emily one of his cow drawings from Bantry one Tuesday – and another the week after. This ritual prompted Emily to ask, ‘are you going to send me a cow every Tuesday?’ – sparking the idea for his book.

Emily became an author in 2021, when she published her debut book, My Body – a collection of essays which explore feminism, sexuality and power – drawing from her own experiences. Emily also hosts her own podcast, High Low with EmRata, with special guests, and topics including politics, philosophy and feminism.