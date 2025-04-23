Earlier opening times for Dunmanway Pool

EARLIER opening times at the West Cork Leisure Centre in Dunmanway will be continued on a permanent basis following a successful trial, while a new booking system is also being put in place to facilitate the online booking of classes and lessons.

At the West Cork Municipal District meeting, incidentally held at the West Cork Leisure Centre in Dunmanway, senior executive officer Noreen O’Mahony said that it had been agreed to continue with the earlier opening times of 7am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The leisure centre will open at 9am on Saturdays and Sundays and 7.30am on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

She also said that a comprehensive review of the membership structure has been completed and a report will be presented to management shortly.

According to the municipal district officer’s report an upgraded software package is required to handle membership, and the Council were working on an IT solution that will allow for online bookings of classes and lessons.

Cllr Deirdre Kelly (FF) welcomed this latest move and said the earlier opening hours will prove to be very popular and complimented Council officials for implementing the trial early hours period.

Her comments were echoed by Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire), who added that the Council should be announcing the earlier opening hours all across West Cork to bring people to Dunmanway.