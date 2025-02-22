Dromclough National School's beautiful tribute to an ancient beech tree

DROMCLOUGH National School in the Mealagh Valley has found a remarkable way to honour the loss of a beloved 100-year-old beech tree that stood on its grounds for generations.

After the tree died a few years ago, rather than simply removing the stump, the school collaborated with local chainsaw artist Nathan Solomon (Wyrdwood) to create a breath-taking eight metre high sculpture titled A Hand in Nature.

From a distance, the piece appears as an outstretched hand, but up close, each of its fingers reveals a different native Irish animal, symbolising the deep connection between people and nature.

At a time when Ireland is facing widespread tree loss due to ash dieback and disease, this project serves as both a tribute and an inspiration.

While the school has already replanted a dozen new trees, A Hand in Nature ensures that the memory of the great beech lives on, thereby turning the grief of its loss into a lasting piece of art for the community to enjoy.

The sculpture can be seen from the road by anyone passing Dromclough National School in the Mealagh Valley.

Dromclough National School is a diverse school promoting Stem, the arts, and sports and will be hosting an open day on February 14th from 12pm to 2pm for prospective students for the 2025-2026 school year.

For more information visit www.dromcloughns.ie