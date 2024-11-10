DeBarras named in Lonely Planet’s top five music venues

RENOWNED music venue DeBarras Folk Club has been included in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2025 guide, securing a place in the Top 10 Best Venues in the world.

Recognised in the highly esteemed ‘Following the Music’ category, DeBarras was ranked fourth in the world and stands alongside legendary global destinations such as Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, which was named as number one.

Ray Blackwell took over the running of DeBarras from his parents Bobby and Eileen, who in turn had taken over the running from Eileen’s parents.

The music venue celebrated 40 years in 2023. In that time it has developed into a favourite of fans and musicians alike, hailed by the likes of Christy Moore and John Spillane for its unique atmosphere.

It is also the headquarters for the Clonakilty Guitar Festival, which last month celebrated 20 years bringing the music.

‘As a third-generation family-run business, DeBarras is delighted to be included in Lonely Planet’s shortlist of the 10 best venues in the world,’ said a delighted Ray Blackwell, manager of DeBarras.

‘To even be mentioned on the same page as Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium is simply beyond the beyond. We owe it all to our dedicated team who work tirelessly to nurture this space and to the amazing community of music lovers who continue to support live, independent grassroots music.’