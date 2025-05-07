Castletownbere family feature in RTÉ fishing documentary

A Castletownbere fishing family are to feature in Tarrac na Farraige, a new RTÉ documentary series following the lives of Irish fishermen and women, and the industry which has provided for them and their families for generations.

As one of the largest fishing ports in Ireland, Castletownbere plays a crucial role in the local economy, not just for those at the forefront heading out to sea, but the many local shore-based businesses who are dependent on the fishing industry.

The Murphy family of Castletownbere, Larry and his sons Eric and Ryan, between them have fished from the town for over 50 years.

Larry began his fishing career in the 1960s working on a number of local boats, before skippering his first vessel the MFV Fiona Patricia.

In 1979 he purchased the first MFV Menhaden, which was replaced in 2004 by the current Menhaden, one of the largest boats in the Castletownbere fleet.

His sons Eric and Ryan followed in his footsteps on leaving school.

Eric started his fishing career in 1985, joining his father on the Menhaden, before later purchasing his own boat. In 1998 he bought the first trawler which would take the name Eilean Croine, which was replaced by a new state of the art 31m Eilean Croine which steamed into Berehaven Harbour last year, giving a renewed sense of optimism to the town at a time when many are leaving the fishing industry.

The four-part series which is set to launch on RTÉ on May 8th examines the Irish fishing industry at a turning point in its history, and with first-hand accounts from those on the front line, and asks if there is a future for this once thriving industry or is it going through a slow demise.

Along with the Murphy family, fishing families from Malin Head to Mizen Head are featured, including the O’Flaherty family, MacDara Breathnach, Enda Dirrane, John O’Donnell, Fionn Ó Corraoin and many more.

Produced by Red Shoe Productions for RTÉ, and directed by Maggie Breathnach the series sets out to capture the spirit that unites these communities who face perilous working conditions, along with rising costs and falling profits.

With very few of the younger generation now joining the industry, and experienced fishermen looking to leave, the future of the industry is looking uncertain.

Dangerous working conditions, with rising costs, falling profits, decreasing quotas and increasing bureaucracy, are all adding to the demise of a once prosperous and vibrant industry which is now in serious jeopardy.

The cameras follow the families as they strive to earn a living, and the impact it has on them, their families, and their wider community.

The fishermen speak about the rewards and joys of the job, as well as its professional and personal costs.

Maggie Breathnach herself is a native of An Rinn, near the fishing port of Ceann Heilbhic, and said working on the series was her way to honour the fishermen and fishing communities she grew up with, and to capture the last real hunter-gatherers of a generation.

Tarrac na Farraige is a Red Shoe Production for RTÉ and will broadcast on Thursdays, 7pm on RTÉ One, beginning Thursday, May 8th.