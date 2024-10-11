Casting call for a new Christmas experience based in Rosscarbery

A CASTING call has gone out for performers at a new Christmas experience at Smugglers Cove in West Cork.

Jingle Bell Junction will open its doors on December 1st, offering an interactive, theatrical, 80-100 minute indoor experience for visitors.

Auditions will take place on Saturday, October 12th at the Celtic Ross Hotel from 2pm to 5pm and are open to anyone interested in performing as Santa, Mrs Claus, or one of the cheerful elves.

The auditions are open to people aged 16 and over who are available to work evenings and weekends from early November.

The only requirement is that they prepare a Christmas-themed monologue or a festive song to showcase their talent.

‘We’re looking for people who have that “Jingle Bell Factor” who can truly bring the spirit of Christmas to life,’ said Smugglers Cove general manager Amy O’Sullivan. ‘It’s not just about playing a role—it’s about creating magic for families to remember.’

Successful candidates who will join the team for rehearsals in November, with performances scheduled for 20-30 hours weekly throughout December.

The event’s judging panel will include well-known local woman Breda Hurley and podcaster and marketer Stephen Ryan, who joined Amy at the hotel to launch the festive auditions.

The festive experience at Smugglers Cove will offer guests the opportunity to meet Mrs. Claus in her kitchen, meet Santa, and immerse themselves in a winter wonderland filled with festive charm.

For more information on the casting call or the Jingle Bell Junction experience, please visit jinglebelljunction.ie or contact [email protected].