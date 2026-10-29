Family’s relief after Keith Twomey is flown home from Greece

Support for Ballineen man as he faces long road to recovery.

THE family of Keith Twomey, who spent the past six weeks in a Greek hospital following a car accident, have spoken of their relief that the dad-of-one is finally home after he was transported back to Cork last Friday.

The 52-year-old from Ballineen had been in a Rhodes hospital since September 11 after he was struck by a car on the Greek island.

However, his family feared for his health and recovery as he suffered serious injuries including five fractures, including serious injuries to his leg, shoulder, neck and ribs, as well as a head injury.

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But thanks to the generosity of the public, who donated over €65,000 in 48 hours to a GoFundMe page set up for him, he was finally flown home last Friday and is currently in Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Speaking to The Southern Star, his brother Graham said they are delighted that he is back on Irish soil.

“They flew him into Cork Airport last Friday and he has been in CUH since. There is still a long road ahead for him as he’s very frail but we are just glad to have him home. He’s in good hands within the care of the staff at CUH,” said Graham.

“His family including his daughter have been up to visit him there and that will be a comfort for him too.”

Graham said they want to thank everyone who contributed to the GoFundMe page they set up to bring Keith home, something which they did as a last resort due to difficulties in getting him home.

“We just want to thank everyone who kindly donated to the GoFundMe page to make it possible to bring him home so he could be treated here. It was amazing that over €65,000 was raised in such a short time too.”

Graham added that Lifeline, the company they worked with to bring Keith home were “on the ball.”

‘They worked with UNICAIR and once the money went through they flew Keith back to Cork Airport. Any money left over will go towards a rehabilitation place that he may have to go to. He has a long journey ahead and the team at CUH will be assessing him as if he has just come in.”

Graham, who lives in Dublin, visited him during the week.

“We couldn’t have got him home without people’s kind help and he’s in good care now in CUH and is on a journey to recovery now. There is a lot of love out there for Keith and that’s special too.”