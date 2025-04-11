Ballyvourney hopes for Lottery funding

HAVING twice been finalists in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards, the team at Ionad Cultúrtha an Dr Ó Loingsigh in Ballyvourney are hoping it’s third time lucky for them this year.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Liadh Ní Riada, former MEP and manager of the centre, located in the heart of the Muskerry Gaeltacht, said they have been Munster finalists in the Irish language category for the past two years where they won €1,000 on each occasion.

‘We have entered again this year and hope we can go all the way this time at the National finals.

That is a lovely night as you get to meet all the finalists and people who do amazing work also,’ said Liadh.

She said their centre is the ‘cultural hub’ of the Muskerry Gaeltacht and their mission is to inspire people as well as create a cultural space through the Irish language.

‘We have concerts, rap workshops, a youth theatre, artists-in-residence and much more, and we are a venue where we want to inspire the public.

We also have exhibitions and provide free art lessons for the elderly population, and in June we host their own exhibition where their paintings are then framed.’

Liadh said she has filled out their application for this year’s awards, and if they are successful in winning their overall category with a prize of €10,000, she would love to use the money to create a lasting legacy for the centre.

‘We would love to set up a bursary for third-level college in memory of a former secondary school headmaster Micheál Ó Lionáird, who died in January of last year. He was an extraordinary man who inspired so many people.’

Applicants for the National Lottery Good Causes Awards can win up to €25,000 for Good Cause of the Year, and €10,000 in seven different categories, including one for the Irish language.

The awards will take place later this year.