BACK IN THE DAY:TheSouthern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

This week’s photograph goes back to the 1970s, and there are faces from across West Cork. It captures members of the FCA, Ireland’s army reserve, at Murphy Barracks in Ballincollig, and there are members from Skibbereen, Drimoleague, Drinagh, Leap, Tragumna, Lisheen, and more included. The photograph was sent in by Seán McCarthy from Drinagh – he’s in the front row on the right. Can you name the people in the photograph? Drop us a line and let us know!

