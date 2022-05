A group of farmers from Togher (Dunmanway) creamery at a meeting in Mallow to discuss the amalgamation of Ballyclough and Mitchelstown, now Dairygold, in 1990. From left: Michael Hegarty, Donal Hurley, James Crowley, Michael Duggan, Reggie Chambers, Dan Manning, Jemmie Kelly, Randal Hurley and Ted Hurley.

