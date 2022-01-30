BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

The 1964 commemoration of the ambush at Crois na Leanbh, Killaneetig, Ballinadee. Back from left: Lieut Jamsie Barrett, Timothy Crowley, John O’Shea, Jeremiah Hayes, Denis Crowley, William Kearney, James Crowley (brother of Timothy), Tom Kelleher and John Hartnett. Front from left: John Dorgan Barrett, Flor Begley, Richard O’Regan, John Barrett (brother of Lieut Jamsie), Maurice McCarthy, John O’Brien, Con Crowley, John Fitzgerald. (Photo courtesy of Margaret Barrett-Lawton)

