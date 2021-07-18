BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

Kilbree, Clonakilty Middle Weight Tug of War Team, winners of Irish Senior Championship in Dundalk, Co. Louth 1971. Later that year they represented Ireland at the European Championships held in Gothenberg Sweden where they won bronze medals. Front row (left to right) Dan Harte, Finbarr Crowley, Jeremiah O’Sullivan, Victor Buttimer, James O’Donovan (coach), Donal McCarthy (trainer). Back row (left to right) Jerry O’Farrell, Donal McCarthy, Jerry Nolan, Andy O’Leary, Gerard O’Donovan, Seamus McCarthy.

