BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

February 9th, 2025 1:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Lisavaird Co-Op p is celebrating its centenary this year, and 100 years of history will be recalled over the coming months. This week’s photograph was taken outside Ballcummer Creamery in the 1980s. It captures Jackie Canty with his horse alongside Dan Coakley, JJ Spillane, Joy Helen, and Dan McCarthy. At the back of the picture are Jackie Hayes and Dan Holland. 

 

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

 

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to www.irishnewsarchive.com

