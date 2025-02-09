BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

Lisavaird Co-Op p is celebrating its centenary this year, and 100 years of history will be recalled over the coming months. This week’s photograph was taken outside Ballcummer Creamery in the 1980s. It captures Jackie Canty with his horse alongside Dan Coakley, JJ Spillane, Joy Helen, and Dan McCarthy. At the back of the picture are Jackie Hayes and Dan Holland.

