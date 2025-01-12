Southern Star Ltd. logo
BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

January 12th, 2025 1:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

This week's photograph shows friends of colleagues of retiring Clonakilty postmaster Michael O'Donovan, who left his post after 47 years. The photo includes Michael O'Callaghan, Dan O'Driscoll, Tom Palmer, John Wilcox, Michael O'Donovan, Ted Allen (head postmaster Bandon), Johnny Flynn, Michael Dorgan, Dan O'Donovan; front: Kieran Murphy, Paddy O'Donovan, Patricial Moloney, Johnny Barry, and John O'Callaghan.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to:

[email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star  and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to www.irishnewsarchive.com

