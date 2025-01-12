BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

This week's photograph shows friends of colleagues of retiring Clonakilty postmaster Michael O'Donovan, who left his post after 47 years. The photo includes Michael O'Callaghan, Dan O'Driscoll, Tom Palmer, John Wilcox, Michael O'Donovan, Ted Allen (head postmaster Bandon), Johnny Flynn, Michael Dorgan, Dan O'Donovan; front: Kieran Murphy, Paddy O'Donovan, Patricial Moloney, Johnny Barry, and John O'Callaghan.

