BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

Uachtarán Erskine Childers inspects a guard of honour of scouts, girl guides and brownies, escorted by scoutmaster Richard Carthy, during a visit to Skibbereen in October 1974. President Childers died of heart failure a month later, on November 17th, 1974, and is the only Irish president to die while in office.

