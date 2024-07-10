BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

The legendary sports commentator and Gaelic scholar, Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh, who died last week, was a great friend and regular visitor to West Cork. This week’s picture was taken in the grounds of Abbeystrewry Parish Church, Skibbereen, on June 24th, 2006, on the occasion of the unveiling by him of the statue of Canon James Goodman. From Left: Mayor of Skibbereen Richard Carthy, Rev. Donald A.R. Caird (Retired Archbishop of Dublin and then Bishop of Glendalough, a noted Gaelic scholar: Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh; and Rev. Bruce Hayes (Rector of Abbeystrewry). The picture was taken by Michael O’Sullivan from Riverdale in Skibbereen.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to www.irishnewsarchive.com