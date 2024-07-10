Southern Star Ltd. logo
BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

July 10th, 2024 8:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

The legendary sports commentator and Gaelic scholar, Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh, who died last week, was a great friend and regular visitor to West Cork. This week’s picture was taken in the grounds of Abbeystrewry Parish  Church, Skibbereen, on June  24th, 2006, on the occasion of the  unveiling by him of the statue of Canon  James Goodman. From Left: Mayor of Skibbereen Richard Carthy, Rev. Donald A.R. Caird (Retired Archbishop of Dublin and then Bishop of Glendalough, a noted Gaelic scholar: Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh; and Rev. Bruce Hayes (Rector of Abbeystrewry). The picture was taken by Michael O’Sullivan from Riverdale in Skibbereen.

