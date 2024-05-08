BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

This week we return to the 1940s, and a handing over of the flag to the newly formed company of Skibbereen Local Defence Forces. Saluting the flag is Asst Co Leader of the new LDF, and well known solicitor, Redmond O’Regan, whose son Reddy sent in the photo. The ceremony took place in the Fair Field – now site of the Saturday farmers’ market in Skibb.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to www.irishnewsarchive.com