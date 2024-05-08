Life

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

May 8th, 2024 9:00 AM

This week’s photograph dates back to the 1940s, and shows the ceremonial handing over of the flag to the newly formed company of the Skibbereen Local Defence Forces. The ceremony took place in the Fair Field.

This week we return to the 1940s, and a handing over of the flag to the newly formed company of Skibbereen Local Defence Forces. Saluting the flag is Asst Co Leader of the new LDF, and well known solicitor, Redmond O’Regan, whose son Reddy sent in the photo. The ceremony took place in the Fair Field – now site of the Saturday farmers’ market in Skibb.

 

