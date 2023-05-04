All plain sailing at Kinsale’s inclusive watersports event

A WATERSPORTS event for people with disabilities took to the Kinsale shores for the third year last weekend. Over 100 people participated across four activities on the day.

The aim of the event was to kick off the outdoor activity season by showcasing a range of inclusive watersports that are available to children, young people and adults with additional needs and their families.

Cliona Horan, sports inclusion disability officer with Cork Sports Partnership, said it was clear to see that Kinsale as a community has a huge amount to offer and are leaders in supporting people of all abilities to enjoy watersports.

The activities on offer across the day included surfing with Surf2Heal in Garrettstown Beach, sailing along Kinsale Harbour, with kayaking at the pier in Kinsale with Kinsale Outdoor Education Centre (OEC) and trips on Saoirse, the inclusion powerboat.

‘We love helping to facilitate this inclusive event, both new and returning participants

enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere and warm sunshine. We are hoping to meet many of them again in a couple of months when we begin our summer inclusion programme,’said

Robert Carroll, assistant manager of Kinsale OEC.

Tessa Kingston, coordinator of Surf2heal, added that they love getting new families out and watching the big smiles as they ride the waves and make new friends.

The day marks the beginning of the summer season of water and Donal Hickey of Sailability Kinsale said they hoped that these activities inspired families to get active on the water.