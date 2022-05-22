BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

Pupils at Butlerstown NS in 1947, standing at rear: Cyril Dineen, Padraig Donovan and Master Minihane. Middle row, from left: Eileen O’Sullivan, Mary O’Sullivan, Nellie Deasy, Pat Fleming, Paddy Regan, Eddie Sheehy, Margaret Coleman, Madge Hurley, Dan Joe McCarthy, John Joe Sheehy, Manny Donovan. The younger boy smiling at the front is John O’Regan who kindly supplied this photo.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to www.irishnewsarchive.com

A previous Back in the Day

Catherine O’Connor, Upton was in touch on behalf of her mum and aunt, Mary Collins and Eileen O’Connor (née Collins) about our recent photo from Bandon carnival fancy dress in 1949: ‘The photo features two of their first cousins Joe and Maura Collins. The entry was “Off to Puck Fair”. They actually won first prize for their efforts! Main picture from left: little boy in police uniform is Joe Collins, Eleanor McGrath, Vera Cleary, unknown (a girl with hat), Marie McGrath (sister of Eleanor) and Maura Collins (sister of Joe) all of Kilbrogan Hill, Bandon. Maura and Joe are now sadly deceased.’